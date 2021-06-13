Test drive: Sporty Octavia plugs into the zeitgeist

An RS badge on a Skoda Octavia signifies that it’s the sportiest model in the line-up, and things are no different for the fourth generation of the car. This time around, however, the Octavia RS is offered with three hugely different powertrains including, for the first time in the nameplate’s history, a plug-in hybrid.

This model is given the iV badge, also found on the new Skoda Enyaq iV electric car,...