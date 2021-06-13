Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Sporty Octavia plugs into the zeitgeist

The Skoda Octavia RS iV gets a distinctly sporting makeover inside and out, as well as a hybrid powertrain

Shane O’Donoghue
13th June, 2021
Test drive: Sporty Octavia plugs into the zeitgeist
The Skoda Octavia RS iV

An RS badge on a Skoda Octavia signifies that it’s the sportiest model in the line-up, and things are no different for the fourth generation of the car. This time around, however, the Octavia RS is offered with three hugely different powertrains including, for the first time in the nameplate’s history, a plug-in hybrid.

This model is given the iV badge, also found on the new Skoda Enyaq iV electric car,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ford Transit Custom PHEV is said to go up to 500km with a full tank of fuel and the 1.0-litre engine running to keep the battery pack going. Picture: Charlie Magee

Motoring: Ford gets creative with new hybrid Transit Custom van

Motoring Matt Robinson 5 hours ago
Bentley Continental GT Speed will cost about €375,000 imported but unstinting excellence like this is rarely cheap

Test drive: Bentley brings its most luxurious grand tourer up to Speed

Motoring Matt Robinson 5 hours ago
The Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid starts at €49,945 including SEAI grant. Picture: Ingo Barenschee

Test drive: Hyundai’s stalwart Santa Fe gets an impressive hybrid makeover

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 can trace its lineage right back to the early days of the Pony Car’s legend, with the first example launching in 1969

Test drive: Mighty new Mustangs put the Pony Car through its paces

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1