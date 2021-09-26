Test drive: Mercedes turns heads with its plug-in CLA 250 e
With its swoopy style and frameless door windows, the new plug-in hybrid powertrain is an attractive car with decent energy credentials
Mercedes likes to think of the CLA as a rival to the BMW 3 Series, but its more compact dimensions suggest it sits below the latter on the automotive ladder, more in line with the 2 Series Gran Coupé.
Like that model, the CLA is marketed as a “four-door coupé” with seating for five – at a push – married to styling usually reserved for two-door vehicles. Underneath the CLA are the same underpinnings used in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: DS 4 refines its latest model with a quietly efficient plug-in hybrid
With its lower, sleeker, hatchback style and a little bit of extra ride height for the suspension, the DS 4 is a wonderfully comfortable drive that keeps fuel consumption low
Motoring: Macan delivers flagship performance without a flagship price
The next generation of Porsche’s popular SUV range is an electric vehicle and, like its predecessors, a good all-round package
Test drive: Toyota summons up the spirit of its old RAV4 for the latest Yaris Cross
Given its make-up, the new 1.5 Hybrid shouldn’t be much fun to drive, but feels more engaging and more enjoyable than you might expect
Test drive: Bentley’s latest convertible speaks softly but carries a big stick
The new Bentayga Continental GT Speed Convertible doesn’t come cheap, but its high performance and low volume make it worth its large price tag