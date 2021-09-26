Test drive: Mercedes turns heads with its plug-in CLA 250 e

Mercedes likes to think of the CLA as a rival to the BMW 3 Series, but its more compact dimensions suggest it sits below the latter on the automotive ladder, more in line with the 2 Series Gran Coupé.

Like that model, the CLA is marketed as a “four-door coupé” with seating for five – at a push – married to styling usually reserved for two-door vehicles. Underneath the CLA are the same underpinnings used in...