Test drive: Mazda CX-30 offers high-tech solutions, but they come at a price

The Mazda CX-30 is a crossover in the true sense of the word, mixing SUV styling cues with the footprint of a family hatchback. It sits between the compact CX-3 and the more spacious Mazda CX-5 SUV in the line-up in terms of pricing, starting at €29,895, and is is a little more expensive like-for-like than the equivalent Mazda3 hatchback.

Comparison with that C-segment hatch is appropriate as, once you’ve finished admiring the exterior lines...