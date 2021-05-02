Subscribe Today
Test drive: Impressive headline figures add up for Cupra’s hybrid hot hatch

The first version of the Cupra Leon to arrive in Ireland is a plug-in which mixes efficiency with sporty style

Shane O’Donoghue
2nd May, 2021
The Cupra Leon e-Hybrid: prices start at €41,210

Unless you’ve been paying close attention to what’s happening with brands in the automotive world, it’s easy to lose track. Only a few years ago, the Seat Leon Cupra was the most powerful and most driver-focused example of the Spanish company’s likeable family hatchback.

Now, the Cupra brand has been launched as an entirely new entity, and the Cupra Leon you see here is its entry-level model.

