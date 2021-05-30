Test drive: Ford tries to keep S-Max fresh with hybrid tech
MPVs might be falling out of favour but Ford perseveres – with limited success
Large multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) have slowly been diminishing in number in the face of a sales onslaught by seven-seat SUVs, but Ford continues to back the body type. It has not one but two big MPVs on sale: the larger Galaxy and the sportier-looking S-Max on test here.
This is a model that has been around since 2006 across two generations, and when it first arrived, it was designed to offer a more youthful MPV...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: The BMW SUV that thinks it’s a limo
While its performance and dimensions are impressive, the X7 is above all a luxury car which just happens to have an upright body
Test drive: Citroën C4 has both comfort and character
The French company’s quirky new hatchback aims to reclaim its glory years of luxurious driving and stand-out style
Test drive: Mini keeps its updates modest as it gears up for an all-electric future
With its commitment to go electric-only by 2025, Mini is extending the life of its current model range with a second facelift
Test drive: First fully electric Lexus arrives in Ireland
The UX 300e is a proper Lexus luxury car in the body of a sharply designed crossover