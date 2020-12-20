Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Fiat reinvents the 500 into its best form yet

The likeable city car will no longer be available with diesel or petrol engines

Matt Robinson
20th December, 2020
Test drive: Fiat reinvents the 500 into its best form yet
The new Fiat 500e looks great, drives wonderfully well and is safer for the planet

This might look like the Fiat 500 we have known and loved for the past 13 years, but look again. It’s an all-new car on an all-new platform, and it’s powered solely by electricity.

There will be no internal combustion engine versions of what Fiat is calling the “New 500”, but which we shall refer to as the 500e, as the Italian giant enters a brave new world of electrified vehicles (EVs) for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Toyota GR Yaris starts at about €50,000

Test drive: The GR Yaris is a slice of pure engineering genius from Toyota

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 hour ago
The Renault Megane 2021 version has been treated to effective visual tweaks inside and out

Tested on Irish roads: Renault Megane update is subtle but effective

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 hour ago
The updated 5 Series retains its universal appeal, while inside, features new digital instrumentation

Motoring: BMW 5 Series update puts more power in the plug-in

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The sloping roofline of the Citroen e-C4 may hint at a sporty nature but this car is all about comfort, both inside and in its performance

Motoring: Citroën makes a comfortable comeback with e-C4

Motoring Dave Humphreys 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1