Test drive: Fiat reinvents the 500 into its best form yet

This might look like the Fiat 500 we have known and loved for the past 13 years, but look again. It’s an all-new car on an all-new platform, and it’s powered solely by electricity.

There will be no internal combustion engine versions of what Fiat is calling the “New 500”, but which we shall refer to as the 500e, as the Italian giant enters a brave new world of electrified vehicles (EVs) for...