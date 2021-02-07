Test drive: Daring Hyundai i20 targets the class favourites
Hyundai’s third-generation supermini has been given a dramatic redesign, but will it be enough to take on the market leaders?
The Hyundai i20 competes in the supermini segment, which is to say compact hatchbacks. In Ireland, the Toyota Yaris has been the darling of the class for a few years, closely followed by the Ford Fiesta, while other notable challengers include the Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio and Opel Corsa.
The supermini used to make up a bigger chunk of the market before the now-ubiquitous compact crossover infiltrated the ranks, but it still represents an important...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Mini was born to run on electric
Fun to drive with an impressive interior but a limited range, the Mini Electric is ideal for urban living
Test drive: The ‘baby’ Taycan is the most appealing of the Porsche electric family so far
This single electric motor Taycan is the most affordable of Porsche’s electric vehicle line-up and offers the most driving range too
Test drive: Toyota Yaris GR swaps sensible for sensational
Far more than a souped-up Yaris, the new GR is a hoot to drive, but it doesn’t come cheap
Test drive: Hyundai goes all out on design for new Tucson
A reinvented version of the Korean car-maker’s star seller has arrived in Ireland with a daring new look and this time putting hybrid power to the fore