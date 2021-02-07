Test drive: Daring Hyundai i20 targets the class favourites

The Hyundai i20 competes in the supermini segment, which is to say compact hatchbacks. In Ireland, the Toyota Yaris has been the darling of the class for a few years, closely followed by the Ford Fiesta, while other notable challengers include the Volkswagen Polo, Renault Clio and Opel Corsa.

The supermini used to make up a bigger chunk of the market before the now-ubiquitous compact crossover infiltrated the ranks, but it still represents an important...