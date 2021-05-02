Test drive: Audi Q5 Sportback has style and substance

Audi has employed the name ‘Sportback’ for a variety of different types of vehicles in the past, but its latest preferred usage of the term is for a coupé-SUV and the newest addition to such a roster of machines is this new Q5 Sportback.

Like an enlarged version of the smaller Audi Q3 Sportback, the Q5 model squares up to the likes of the BMW X4, the Mercedes GLC Coupé, the...