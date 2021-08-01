Test drive: Audi evolves rather than overhauls the popular Q5

The Audi Q5 is one of the best-selling cars in the world in its premium mid-sized SUV segment. It hit just the right note when Audi first launched it in 2008, and the company hasn’t altered the recipe dramatically since.

Here we are testing the newly face-lifted second-generation model, though the update is subtle to say the least. Evolution is the name of the game for the Q5.

On the outside, the new car...