On the marque: Toyota drives its Hilux into the luxury market
The revised version of the pick-up can now be had with leather upholstery, parking sensors, keyless entry, ambient interior lighting and 18-inch alloys
The Toyota Hilux pick-up might have a reputation for being a tough and unbreakable workhorse, but with this revised model, the Japanese company is hoping to attract a whole new market of buyers who might see it as a stylish lifestyle alternative to an SUV.
To that end, Toyota has given the 2021 model year Hilux a new look. All versions now come with subtly massaged aesthetics, as well as an interior that is enlivened...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
On the marque: Peugeot 508 shows there’s life in the old family car yet
One of the most striking cars on the road and with a performance to match, the plug-in hybrid model is our pick of the range
Test drive: BMW’s new high-performing hybrid offers both performance and frugality
The 545e xDrive will appeal to those who don’t want to forfeit performance and fun for low running costs and a saintly hybrid image
Test drive: The GR Yaris is a slice of pure engineering genius from Toyota
Made with a view to helping Toyota qualify for the World Rally Championships, the road version is fast, agile and fantastic fun to drive
Test drive: Fiat reinvents the 500 into its best form yet
The likeable city car will no longer be available with diesel or petrol engines