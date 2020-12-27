On the marque: Toyota drives its Hilux into the luxury market

The Toyota Hilux pick-up might have a reputation for being a tough and unbreakable workhorse, but with this revised model, the Japanese company is hoping to attract a whole new market of buyers who might see it as a stylish lifestyle alternative to an SUV.

To that end, Toyota has given the 2021 model year Hilux a new look. All versions now come with subtly massaged aesthetics, as well as an interior that is enlivened...