On the marque: Polished hybrid Discovery Sport offers a lot more for a little extra

The Discovery Sport is the entry-level SUV in the Land Rover range, though most versions can be specified with an optional third row of seating, so it’s not a small car by any means. Key rivals include the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.

Following on from a significant refresh in 2019, bringing with it a modernised exterior and a much better cabin, Land Rover has now added a plug-in hybrid variant...