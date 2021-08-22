Motoring: Hyundai’s electric family car is one for the shopping list

The arrival of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Ireland is a timely reminder that big family cars don’t have to be SUVs. This is the South Korean company’s latest electric car, built on an all-new platform designed from the start for electrification.

Thanks to the five-door hatchback shape of the Ioniq 5, it’s difficult to judge how big it is until you see it for yourself. In fact, in terms of width,...