Motoring: Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E GT goes on a pricey power trip
The new GT model is the most powerful and most impressive iteration of the Mustang Mach-E, but the numbers don’t really add up on value for money
The Mach-E has already shown us that electric Ford Mustangs can be great cars, even if they’ve morphed into family SUVs. But the top-end GT model is out to showcase the best of the breed, injecting a healthy dose of performance-enhancing power.
The Mach-E comes to market with the weight of a big name on its shoulders, and although the performance of the regular models is brisk, it doesn’t have the shock-and-awe you...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: Is Q2 SUV the answer to hatchback competition?
The Q2 looks more interesting than its rivals, is more spacious inside and, while driving like a hatchback, offers better visibility from its higher position
Test drive: Renault’s hybrid Arkana bridges the crossover class divide
Sporty-looking model offers buyers an alternative to the traditional SUV shape
Motoring: Ford’s new Trail impresses with rugged good looks
The Ford Transit Custom Trail has been given a chunky makeover with an eye-catching radiator grille and thicker tyres suited to working on building sites and farms
Motoring: Kia’s EV6 puts a new face on the future of electric SUVs
With its striking looks, spacious interior and impressive battery, the new flagship EV6 puts Kia firmly ahead of the competition