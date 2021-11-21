Motoring: Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E GT goes on a pricey power trip

The Mach-E has already shown us that electric Ford Mustangs can be great cars, even if they’ve morphed into family SUVs. But the top-end GT model is out to showcase the best of the breed, injecting a healthy dose of performance-enhancing power.

The Mach-E comes to market with the weight of a big name on its shoulders, and although the performance of the regular models is brisk, it doesn’t have the shock-and-awe you...