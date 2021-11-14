Motoring: Eight Morgan adventurers rev up for experience of a lifetime

The Morgan Motor Company has existed since 1909, and it’s easy to understand why many people think little has changed in its lifetime of over 112 years.

It’s still a low-volume manufacturer, producing around 700 cars a year, mostly by hand. It continues to use ash wood in the frames of some and still produces the famous three-wheeler that started the company, with a new one due to be unveiled soon.

In 2019, Investindustrial,...