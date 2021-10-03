Subscribe Today
Motoring: Dacia dusts off an old favourite with appealing results

A new automatic gearbox option and the addition of an LPG-ready engine keep the Duster in the crossover hunt

Dave Humphreys
3rd October, 2021
The Dacia Duster’s simple, rugged, reliable, practical soul makes a refreshing change

Does fitting an automatic gearbox to a Dacia Duster turn the bargain-basement SUV into an affordable luxury car? Automatics are becoming ever more popular amongst Irish car owners, and Duster buyers have apparently been asking Dacia for an automatic option since the current model of the bargain-priced SUV was launched three years ago.

There have been 14,500 Dusters sold in Ireland since the first model arrived here in 2013, and the current model accounts for...

