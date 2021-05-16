Motoring: D-Max looks to pick up where key rivals have left off

They say that when opportunity knocks you should be ready to answer, and it would appear that Isuzu, the commercial vehicles specialist, is not about to miss its glorious chance.

This new D-Max one-ton pick-up truck launches when the market, in terms of sales, is growing strongly, but – due to good timing on the part of the manufacturer – many of the key rivals are being discontinued or are already off-sale.

For instance, Mercedes...