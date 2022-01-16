Motoring: Brembo pulls out all the stops with new braking technology
With its latest Sensify system, the Italian company appears to have made a quantum leap in braking performance
Italy is the land of fine art, great food and better coffee, where its people are as passionate about sport as they are engineering. One of its cherished companies, Brembo, has been producing braking systems for cars and motorcycles since 1961.
Today it is one of the most renowned names in the industry, providing stopping power for numerous mainstream and luxury car brands, Formula 1 teams and even the trucks that transport their vehicles around the globe.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Motoring: Rugged Ford Ranger shows why it’s still top of its class
What sets this pick-up apart is the way all its qualities come together to form a cohesive, compelling unit
Motoring: iX marks the spot for BMW’s luxury electric SUV
It’s expensive, for sure, and its styling has sharply divided opinion, but if you can get past that, the new BMW iX is a highly impressive car
Motoring: Suzuki’s new S-Cross does the job as a budget option
It’s far from perfect, including some unappealing plastics in the interior, but this SUV is very relaxing to drive
Motoring: Maserati debutant Grecale looks set to rival the esteemed Porsche Macan
If the forthcoming compact SUV has the looks to back it up, the Grecale could become Maserati’s best-selling car ever