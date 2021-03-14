Radio review: A day of celebration marked by examples of ongoing inequality

Last Monday was International Women’s Day, which was first marked in the early 1900s as part of the women’s suffrage movement. On Sundays With Miriam (RTÉ Radio 1, Sundays, 10-11am), Miriam O’Callaghan anticipated the event by talking to three women in the prime of their lives about the various challenges faced by modern women.

Pop artist Louise Redknapp spoke about the pressures of growing up in...