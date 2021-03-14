Radio review: A day of celebration marked by examples of ongoing inequality
On International Women’s Day, female voices on the airwaves emphasised how far women still have to go to obtain an equal society
Last Monday was International Women’s Day, which was first marked in the early 1900s as part of the women’s suffrage movement. On Sundays With Miriam (RTÉ Radio 1, Sundays, 10-11am), Miriam O’Callaghan anticipated the event by talking to three women in the prime of their lives about the various challenges faced by modern women.
Pop artist Louise Redknapp spoke about the pressures of growing up in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Irish dancing finds its feet on TikTok
Clare-based group Cairde are just one of many Irish dancing outfits that have turned social media platform TikTok’s technology to their advantage – and reaped financial rewards in the process
Appetite For Distraction: the best of this week’s home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts and streamed TV series and films out there
TV review: Coming a long way from Peig to Megh
The trials and tribulations of two very different women were laid bare in a pair of fascinating programmes
TV review: Detecting the dead hand of De Valera in old traumas
A new RTÉ documentary shed light on the involvement of Éamon de Valera’s son in the illegal adoptions of the past