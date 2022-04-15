Profile: How Jessie Buckley conquered the worlds of music, musicals, theatre, television and film
Jessie Buckley last week won an Olivier award for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in a revival of Cabaret, and was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film The Lost Daughter, but the Killarney-born singer and actor had to cope with numerous disappointments as she embarked on what has become a stellar career
Can you name who came second on the last season of The X Factor, or any of the beaten finalists from any season of The Voice? If TV talent show winners tend to blaze brightly for a time before the public’s attention turns elsewhere, those that trail in their wake rarely, if ever, catch a spark.
As a contestant on the BBC talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008, a then 18-year-old Kerry...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: How do I prevent local bullies from targeting our children?
Dr Colman Noctor advises a reader on how to react to some local bullies, one of whom has started to pick on their daughter in school
Design For Life: Should I let my children tell other people about my husband leaving?
This week, psychologist Aisling
Design for Life: We disagree about putting our children’s pictures online
This week, child psychotherapist Colman Noctor weighs up the pros and cons of putting your child’s photographs on social media
Design for Life: How can I rediscover my mojo after being let go?
This week, broadcaster Keith Walsh advises a reader who feels stuck in a rut after losing his job