Interview: Kate O’Riordan on why making Smother was a breath of fresh air

“I don’t know that I ever had a moment where I said: ‘I’m going to be a writer’,” says Kate O’Riordan. The author/playwright/screenwriter has had a year most writers could only dream of. Her TV show, Smother, starring Dervla Kirwan and Séana Kerslake, came out in Ireland in March, and has just aired in Britain. Season two is currently filming in Clare....