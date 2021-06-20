Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

Interview: Kate O’Riordan on why making Smother was a breath of fresh air

The author, playwright and screenwriter has gone from working in travel agencies to being a high-flying co-executive producer on period drama Mr Selfridge. But her latest work, the RTÉ hit drama Smother, is what’s really made her career soar

Niamh Donnelly
20th June, 2021
Interview: Kate O’Riordan on why making Smother was a breath of fresh air
Kate O’Riordan: ‘The advice I give to everybody is it’s not enough to have an idea.’ Picture: Darragh Kane

“I don’t know that I ever had a moment where I said: ‘I’m going to be a writer’,” says Kate O’Riordan. The author/playwright/screenwriter has had a year most writers could only dream of. Her TV show, Smother, starring Dervla Kirwan and Séana Kerslake, came out in Ireland in March, and has just aired in Britain. Season two is currently filming in Clare....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sinéad Gleeson was a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Guide Books where she spoke about how the pandemic offered a heightened awareness of her own physical vulnerability

Radio: How our bodies shape our world and how we take them for granted

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 6 hours ago
Michael Portillo and historian Michael Laffan at the King’s Hall in Belfast during filming of Partition, 1921

TV review: Some uncomfortable home truths for Portillo on his trip through Irish history

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 6 hours ago
Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the Frenchwoman whose 1996 murder in West Cork has been the subject of a podcast series and two upcoming documentary series

Interview: Jim Sheridan on why he took up the story of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

More Life & Arts Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago
Michael Portillo, right, examines the historical background to the decision to partition Ireland with Professor Michael Laffan in Partition 1921

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1