Enya Martin interview: ‘I have to be so careful what I say onstage . . . being taken out of context could end my career’

If you don’t know Enya Martin – if you’re not one of her 352,000 Facebook followers, 85,000 Instagram followers, 38,000 YouTube subscribers, or 39,000 TikTok followers – you might nonetheless be acquainted with Chanto, her Dublin hun alter ego. Or maybe you’ve met Shardon, her dressing-gown-wearing, fag-toting, Candy-Crush-playing Irish mammy character. Or Dearbhla, her D4 blogger persona who wins awards for things like “best false advertiser” and can’t bear the thought of walking around during...