Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

Your weekly guide to the best shows and films on TV or on demand

Jenny Murphy Byrne
11th April, 2021
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Garth Brooks, whose planned five-night series of comeback concerts in Croke Park caused a huge controversy in the summer of 2014, is featured on Reeling in the Years this week

TV PICK OF THE WEEK

Reeling in the Years 2010-2019, 8.30pm tonight, RTÉ One

Reeling in the Years begins its long-awaited sixth series tonight, bringing Ireland’s story almost up to date by covering the decade between 2010 and 2019. Each half-hour episode features memorable moments from the worlds of news, politics, sport and entertainment, coupled with a pop soundtrack. From the marriage referendum to Garth Brooks, recent Irish...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Irregulars was developed by Drama Republic for Netflix

TV Review: Netflix’s latest caper has an Irregular heartbeat

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago
Minari radiates great warmth throughout

Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 2 weeks ago
Vicky McClure, left, and Kelly MacDonald in the new series of Line of Duty

TV review: Courting death by a thousand acronyms

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 2 weeks ago
Róisín O’Donnell examines the legacy of Irish independence in Present Perfect, part of the Spoken Stories series on RTÉ 1

Radio: How stories of the past speak to the present

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1