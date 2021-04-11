Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

TV PICK OF THE WEEK

Reeling in the Years 2010-2019, 8.30pm tonight, RTÉ One

Reeling in the Years begins its long-awaited sixth series tonight, bringing Ireland’s story almost up to date by covering the decade between 2010 and 2019. Each half-hour episode features memorable moments from the worlds of news, politics, sport and entertainment, coupled with a pop soundtrack. From the marriage referendum to Garth Brooks, recent Irish...