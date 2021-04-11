Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best shows and films on TV or on demand
TV PICK OF THE WEEK
Reeling in the Years 2010-2019, 8.30pm tonight, RTÉ One
Reeling in the Years begins its long-awaited sixth series tonight, bringing Ireland’s story almost up to date by covering the decade between 2010 and 2019. Each half-hour episode features memorable moments from the worlds of news, politics, sport and entertainment, coupled with a pop soundtrack. From the marriage referendum to Garth Brooks, recent Irish...
