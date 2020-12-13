2020 in review: The year of the revolt

“Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” John Lewis, US congressman and civil rights icon (1940-2020)

On any given day there’s always a protest taking place somewhere around the world. A quick surf of TV news channels will inevitably alight on an aerial view of a river of humanity snaking through urban canyons, a forest of placards and fists aloft, a swell of chants rising...