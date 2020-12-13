Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

2020 in review: The year of the revolt

In many ways, 2020 has seen the return of the uprising. From Black Lives Matter to anti-lockdown protests, we look at the defining moments of a year like no other

Lise Hand
13th December, 2020
3
By the start of July, an estimated 15 million to 26 million people had participated in Black Lives Matters demonstrations across the US, sparked by the death in May of George Floyd

“Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” John Lewis, US congressman and civil rights icon (1940-2020)

On any given day there’s always a protest taking place somewhere around the world. A quick surf of TV news channels will inevitably alight on an aerial view of a river of humanity snaking through urban canyons, a forest of placards and fists aloft, a swell of chants rising...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Erin Doherty: ‘There came a point where I had to go, Look I’m never gonna be the actual Princess Anne I’m gonna be a version, my version, of her.‘ Photo: Matt Holyoak/Netflix

Erin Doherty: ‘I had no idea who Princess Anne was’

More Life & Arts Jennifer Gannon 4 hours ago
Rachel Brosnan in I‘m Your woman

Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 1 week ago
Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin as Charles and Diana in season four of The Crown

TV review: The Crown loses its lustre as Charles and Di come into focus

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 3 weeks ago
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in The Christmas Chronicles part two

Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1