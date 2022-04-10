Willie O’Reilly: Tory plan to flog off Channel 4 is indeed cultural vandalism
For decades a jewel in the firmament of British television, Channel 4 is now to be auctioned off to the highest bidder – and a dumbing-down of its programming surely awaits
It can be unsettling when you are confronted with the fact that politics, like much else in life, is more nuanced than you might want to admit. It can be equally difficult to acknowledge that someone whose political views you generally abhor may just be responsible for something that you think is rather good.
And when that person is Margaret Thatcher, the former British prime minister, a bout of indigestion is also possible.
Thatcher was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
PTSB doubles down on sports with Olympic and Paralympic sponsorships
The multimillion-euro deal will include a schools programme and individual backing of four elite athletes, including boxer Kellie Harrington, competing in Paris 2024
Ireland’s best young creatives work against the clock for very good cause
More than 100 teams of young professionals took just 48 hours to produce a campaign for three charities as part of the Cannes Young Lions competition
Willie O’Reilly: Cutting health measures and messaging a double blow
The government may come to regret shuffling Nphet off stage in so much haste as we still need to be guided out of the pandemic and its volatile aftermath
Comit makes a big commitment to staff wellbeing with four-day week
The Irish tech marketing and PR agency is bringing in a shorter work week as of May 1, because ‘happier staff are more productive’ says founder Allan Chapman