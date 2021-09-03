Willie O’Reilly: Taliban’s treatment of the media will be a litmus test
It is hard to imagine the regime tolerating the continued presence of liberal domestic TV and radio stations that sprang up during the US occupation – or that of keen-eyed foreign journalists
And so the sorry history of Afghanistan turns to another chapter. The last US military aircraft carrying prioritised equipment and the remainder of its troops have departed the capital. The chaotic evacuation unfolded on TV, radio and in print last week, told mainly by western reporters sequestered in Kabul.
And what now? How to tell the story will be a challenge for all concerned. Media will want to be present as the new regime sets...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wanted: Business journalist
The ideal candidate will have at least three years' reporting experience, preferably in business
BoI launches campaign to highlight online fraud
New ads featuring TV presenter Baz Ashmawy aim to educate consumers about risks after a sharp rise in scam emails, texts and calls
Willie O’Reilly: Tawdry titillation makes for a sorry site
OnlyFans, the website whose biggest claim to fame was its brief ‘porn ban’, looks like a Love Island knock-off created by former cast members
Dating, documentaries and drama form backbone of new Virgin Media schedule
The broadcaster says viewership is up 12 per cent as it announces a new season which includes a look at Ireland’s OnlyFans creators, a new TV talent show and an intergenerational dating game