Willie O’Reilly: Radio still has the nation’s ear after all this time

A fascinating document of radio listenership data from the 1950s reveals how much – and how little – has changed in the intervening seven decades

Willie O'Reilly
19th February, 2021
Willie O’Reilly: Radio still has the nation’s ear after all this time
‘Even among the hard to reach 15-24 age group, seven out of ten listen to radio every day, well ahead of the likes of Spotify’

Radio is in rude health, according to a recent survey released by Ipsos/MRBI – and despite what some detractors may have you believe. I’m a tad biased on this one, having worked in the industry for most of my professional life, but the results are undeniable.

Of course people have a greater choice of media than ever, and of course listenership has fallen from its historic high, but radio continues to be...

