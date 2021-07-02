Willie O’Reilly: Fury at restrictions brings a feral tone to public debate
The most difficult idea to get across to people, from pub owners and restaurateurs to politicians, is the need to be flexible in the battle against Covid-19
“We’re going to hell in a handcart,” my mother was fond of observing at times of crisis. And last week the phrase seemed apt, as the government paused the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the country set upon itself.
There was an increasingly feral tone to the debate as restaurateurs and publicans took to the airwaves, desperate to get their businesses reopened. For publicans, in particular, the tap has long run...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish Times chief’s departure delayed as hunt for successor goes on
No appointment is imminent to replace Liam Kavanagh, with a second recruitment process now in train
Willie O’Reilly: Covid gives news media a shot in the arm
A new survey shows Ireland’s 53 per cent trust score is a lot more healthy than Britain and the US, both on 37 per cent, with legacy media leading the charge
Business Post takes home five prizes at Justice Media awards
Our reporters win top awards for a report on Kingspan’s involvement in Grenfell Tower and a piece that asked female leaders to reflect on the landmark cases that shaped life for women in Ireland
Big tech could be made to pay for Irish media content
The Future of Media Commission is exploring ways to curb ‘the absolute takeover of the advertising space by big tech companies’