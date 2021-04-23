Willie O’Reilly: Fate of print may be in hands of next Irish Times boss
As the search to replace managing director Liam Kavanagh continues, the paper’s finances are in fine fettle but the challenges facing it are piling up fast
They’re hiring at the Irish Times – right at the top. The search is under way for a new managing director to replace Liam Kavanagh, the long-serving incumbent who indicated his desire to step down late last year.
It’s been a trying couple of decades for all in the newspaper business. News and information have been moving online, along with people’s cash and attention. While the strategy for newspapers has always...
