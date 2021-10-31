Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

What Denis does next: A downsizing tycoon at a crossroads

As Denis O’Brien’s Digicel sells its Pacific interests in a $1.6 billion deal, Matt Cooper assesses the apparent contraction of the O’Brien empire, and looks at what the future may hold for the 63-year-old billionaire

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
31st October, 2021
What Denis does next: A downsizing tycoon at a crossroads
Denis O’Brien has sold off a number of prize assets from his business empire in recent times. Picture: Getty

Denis O’Brien appears to be in retrenchment mode. Once primarily a buyer and a builder, he now seems to be a seller and a downsizer as his business empire contracts.

He remains a significant force in Irish and international business because he still owns so much, but he could be seen as a fading one. We don’t know his personal motivations and ambitions, and he may surprise us yet with major acquisitions. However,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Squid Game on Netflix: the huge hit is best watched in Korean with subtitles to enhance the cultural experience

Willie O’Reilly: Subtitles come of age where streaming knows no borders

Media Willie O'Reilly 6 hours ago
Niall McGarry: ‘I just want to focus on building the business for now, rather than talk about it’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Greencastle ‘looking at legal options’ after McGarry move

Media Róisín Burke 6 hours ago
The Irish Times has come under heavy fire from several sectors of society for articles perceived to express a bias against trans people. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Irish Times accused of ‘hostility’ towards trans people as students support boycott

Media Eva Short 6 hours ago
This year’s theme is ‘A threatened planet: Recovery from the pandemic must be built on new values and a new vision’, and includes speakers such as Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation

MacGill weathers the pandemic with autumn online gathering

Media Eva Short 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1