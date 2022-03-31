We’re hiring: The Business Post is seeking a full-time sub-editor

The successful candidate will work across all the group’s titles in print and digital format, ensuring accuracy and relevance in copy, and maximising the presentation of digital content.

The sub-editor will:

Work across both print and digital formats, checking copy for accuracy, writing eye-catching headlines and standfirsts for both platforms in addition to loading and sizing photographs for digital pieces.

Ensure that house style across print and digital is adhered to.

Liaise and communicate regularly with both print and digital teams throughout the week and contribute to production shifts ahead of publication, including digital-first production.

The successful candidate will be:

Digital-savvy

Able to work under pressure in a deadline-driven environment

Focused on collaboration and flexibility

Interested in, and knowledgeable of, news, current affairs, business and politics

Able to make clear journalistic choices that will bring content to the Business Post Group’s readers in a timely and relevant way.

How to apply:

This is a full-time position that will involve some weekend work. Applications are invited from candidates with at least three years’ sub-editing and/or journalism experience, ideally at national newspaper level.

Please apply in confidence, with a cover letter and brief CV, to Richie Oakley, editor and chief content officer, via email to [email protected] Please put ‘sub-editor role’ in the subject line of your email. Applications should be received by Friday April 8.