RTÉ unable to fulfil remit due to falling revenues, station’s chief warns
Dee Forbes says ‘cuts and asset disposals cannot sustain RTÉ’ at pivotal moment for the broadcaster
Persistently declining revenues have left RTÉ unable to fulfil its remit or carry out its “prescribed role”, the station’s director general has warned.
Dee Forbes will today tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that RTÉ reduced its staff numbers by 22 per cent between 2008 and 2019 against a backdrop of falling incomes at the national broadcaster.
RTÉ’s most recently filed financial statements, from 2019, showed a €7.2 million deficit – which...
