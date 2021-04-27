Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

RTÉ unable to fulfil remit due to falling revenues, station’s chief warns

Dee Forbes says ‘cuts and asset disposals cannot sustain RTÉ’ at pivotal moment for the broadcaster

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th April, 2021
RTÉ unable to fulfil remit due to falling revenues, station’s chief warns
Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ, says the broadcaster’s income has ‘sharply contracted’ at a time when it needs to invest in journalism. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Persistently declining revenues have left RTÉ unable to fulfil its remit or carry out its “prescribed role”, the station’s director general has warned.

Dee Forbes will today tell the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that RTÉ reduced its staff numbers by 22 per cent between 2008 and 2019 against a backdrop of falling incomes at the national broadcaster.

RTÉ’s most recently filed financial statements, from 2019, showed a €7.2 million deficit – which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ian Byrne, of Virgin Media Television, said the changes were part of a wider strategic response to how brands now want to engage with audiences. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Virgin Media aims to engage new audiences with targeted advertising

Media Elaine O'Regan 2 days ago
Pat Kenny: accumulated profits of €1.8m for his company Pat Kenny Media Services. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Broadcaster Kenny’s firm had €1.8m in accumulated profits

Media Barry J Whyte 2 days ago
Charles Haughey and Neil Blaney at the Four Courts during the Arms trial: story is now a bi-media production Getty

Arms Crisis bi-media production hits audience sweet spot

Media Elaine O'Regan 2 days ago
Liam Kavanagh, the managing director of the Irish Times who has indicated his desire to stand down

Willie O’Reilly: Fate of print may be in hands of next Irish Times boss

Media Willie O'Reilly 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1