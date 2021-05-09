Pandemic influencer ads costing €200k ‘particularly effective’

The government has spent over €200,000 on a social media influencers’ campaign to get young people to abide by the Covid-19 restrictions.

There has been concern about the level of Covid-19 infections among young people and the impact of the restrictions on their mental health.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had suggested that social influencers might be used to communicate with young people after an outdoor rave at a council flat complex in Dublin last year....