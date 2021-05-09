Subscribe Today
Pandemic influencer ads costing €200k ‘particularly effective’

Ads involving social media influencers aimed at educating young people about Covid-19 were viewed 18.8 million times

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
9th May, 2021
The campaign used stars such as Demi Isaac Oviawe, the star of the Young Offenders TV show

The government has spent over €200,000 on a social media influencers’ campaign to get young people to abide by the Covid-19 restrictions.

There has been concern about the level of Covid-19 infections among young people and the impact of the restrictions on their mental health.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had suggested that social influencers might be used to communicate with young people after an outdoor rave at a council flat complex in Dublin last year....



