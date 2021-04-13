Ireland urgently needs to pass new online safety laws, department says
State has already missed EU deadline to enact media bill which would regulate web platforms
Ireland must “urgently” progress new online safety laws if it is to avoid continued infringement of an EU directive, the department in charge of the bill has warned.
Ireland’s Online Safety and Media Regulation (OSMR) Bill – which would establish a new Media Commission and regulate online platforms – was beset by delays in 2020, leading to infringement proceedings from the EU late last year.
As pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill continues,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Willie O’Reilly: Trump gets personal with a special message
The former US president, holed up at Mar-a-Lago, has found a way to promote his brand and make a little extra cash as he contemplates his next move
Dynamo moves to digital-first strategy to keep brands moving
The agency, which has restructured its management team, says a company’s identity is no longer a static thing but must be responsive
Best in Fest lands contract to manage two family festivals
The events consultancy will oversee Waterford Harvest Festival in September and Winterval in the city at Christmas
Business Post chief executive appointed as Newsbrands Ireland chairman
Colm O’Reilly takes up role representing news publishers, stating that ‘collaboration is vital to meet the challenges facing the industry’