Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Buymie green ‘spider’ ad spins affecting tale highlighting a personal touch

The campaign is a ‘significant milestone’ for the online grocery delivery service, which delivers to one in eight Dublin households

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
1st May, 2022
Buymie green ‘spider’ ad spins affecting tale highlighting a personal touch
Devan Hughes, chief executive of Buymie, said the new campaign was ‘an exciting milestone’ for the company. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Green “spiders” are the unlikely stars of the first national television ad campaign from Buymie, the online grocery delivery service.

The ad, which will begin running on Monday, opens in 1980s Ireland with a young child called Brendan being given instructions by his mother to run to the local shops. But it’s not just a matter of him getting everything on the list.

“Don’t forget to get the tomatoes with the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Owning media will be a whole new experience for Elon Musk: if he thought that SpaceX rocket fuel was explosive he’s in for a shock. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: A Musk-owned Twitter must protect more than ‘free speech’

Media Willie O'Reilly
Netflix has fundamentally changed the landscape of film and television, in large part because it achieved a mode of distribution that no one else saw coming. Now, its competitors are catching up, and Netflix has been forced to acknowledge the squeeze of competition. Picture: Molly Riley/UPI/Shutterstock

Clear vision: Amid falling subscriptions and a sharp drop in income, what are Netflix’s next moves?

Media Eva Short
When Trinity College wanted to transform the 400-year-old lawns at its front gate, it used social media platform One Step Closer to ask the public if it should convert them into a wildflower space. Picture: Paul Sharp

Social media platform shows firms how to take the decisive next Step

Media Ellie Donnelly
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive, Meta, wearing a pair of Rayban-Stories smart glasses: the DPC engaged with Meta about the video and picture-taking product

Meta to mount awareness campaign amid fears over smart glasses

Media Aaron Rogan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1