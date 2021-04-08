Business Post chief executive appointed as Newsbrands Ireland chairman

Colm O’Reilly, the chief executive of the Business Post, has been appointed as the new chairman of Newsbrands Ireland, the representative body for all national newspapers. He will succeed Vincent Crowley, who retired from his role as chairman this year after taking up the position in 2014.

O’Reilly has represented the Business Post on the Newsbrands management committee for the past three years, since he was first appointed as chief executive in...