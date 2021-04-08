Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Business Post chief executive appointed as Newsbrands Ireland chairman

Colm O’Reilly takes up role representing news publishers, stating that ‘collaboration is vital to meet the challenges facing the industry’

Business Post
8th April, 2021
Business Post chief executive appointed as Newsbrands Ireland chairman
Colm O’Reilly, chief executive of the Business Post and new chairman of Newsbrands Ireland, said the public appetite for trusted high-quality journalism has never been higher. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Colm O’Reilly, the chief executive of the Business Post, has been appointed as the new chairman of Newsbrands Ireland, the representative body for all national newspapers. He will succeed Vincent Crowley, who retired from his role as chairman this year after taking up the position in 2014.

O’Reilly has represented the Business Post on the Newsbrands management committee for the past three years, since he was first appointed as chief executive in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Andrea Gilligan on Newstalk: listeners discussed amalgamating the two Irish national football teams, North and South

Radio review: The birth of a nation and the politics of Irish football

Media Sara Keating 4 days ago
Gemma Smyth runs &amp;Smyth, a Dublin communications agency specialising in social media strategy

Lack of influencer transparency becoming a wedge issue for consumers

Media Elaine O'Regan 4 days ago
Sarah McInerney: the RTÉ presenter considered leaving journalism PIc: Marc O’Sullivan

Sarah McInerney: why I turned down political adviser gig

Media Róisín Burke 4 days ago
Sarah McInerney: ‘Prime Time is the brand that we’ve all known for 30 years. It’s amazing to be part of that. I grew up with it.‘ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Sarah McInerney: ‘Broadcasting is very subjective, some people like you and some people don’t’

Media Róisín Burke 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1