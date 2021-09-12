Marketing matters: Olympian effort pays off for Tokyo sponsors
In spite of huge challenges posed by the pandemic, and the $20 billion bill, research shows it was worth brands throwing their weight behind this year’s Olympic Games
Against the odds, and despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as mass disapproval among the Japanese public, the Tokyo Olympic games were delivered. But at what cost?
In a purely financial sense, it cost $20 billion to hold the event, making it the most expensive games in history. Part of this can be chalked up to the considerable expense of postponing it for a year, but much of the outlay was sunk into infrastructure...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Body Shop and Dove launch campaign to save ban on animal testing
The beauty brands have joined animal rights groups to roll out an artist-designed initiative to fight the possible return of the testing of cosmetic products on animals in the EU
New Toyota Ireland campaign to spotlight Ireland’s Paralympians
The multi-channel campaign is part of a long-standing partnership between the Japanese carmaker and the Paralympics
From Coppers to Tinder: Apache campaign looks back at 25 years
The pizza chain is celebrating a quarter of a century in business with nostalgic ads that reflect on the many changes in Irish people’s social lives
B2B marketers hit by pandemic budget cuts, survey finds
Research by Squaredot has found most marketers do not feel they have enough resources, despite businesses relying more on marketing departments since Covid-19