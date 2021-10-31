Making It Work: Wellness brand offers escape from pandemic pressures

In the last 18 months, Lee Tracey has juggled pregnancy, lockdown and the challenge of adapting Reformation, her pilates and yoga business, to the demands of Covid-19. So it’s hardly any wonder she felt the need to step up her self-care routine.

“There was all sorts going on in my life, as you can imagine,” Tracey, co-founder of the well-known Reformation studio in Ballsbridge in Dublin, said. “And I really needed something to anchor...