Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: Taxamo plans rapid growth after $200m deal with US compliance software giant

Fintech acquired by Vertex after Philadelphia firm identified ’immediate and natural synergy’ with Kerry-based company

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th June, 2021
Making it Work: Taxamo plans rapid growth after $200m deal with US compliance software giant
John McCarthy, who founded Taxamo in Killorgan in 2011. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Taxamo, the Kerry-based fintech recently acquired by a US tax giant for $200 million, is planning an accelerated expansion of its tax technology service.

The company, established by John McCarthy in Killorglin in 2011, was bought last month by Vertex, a Philadelphia-based tax compliance software company. It has increased in size during the pandemic and now employs more than 50 people.

McCarthy, who is the son of Brian McCarthy, the Fexco founder, will remain the company’s chief executive,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Peter Clifford, chief operating officer at MEG, and Kerrill Thornhill, the company’s founder and a finalist in Enterprise Ireland’s Founder of the Year competition. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Rapid growth helps MEG bring forward €5m funding round

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 6 days ago
Liam Lynam, founder of Oat in the City, and his partner Marie-Christine De Tavernier. Picture: Barry Cronin

Making it Work: Aldi deal puts Oat in the City on the right road to a healthy future

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 6 days ago
Fionn Lahart and Christoph Hennersperger, the founders of OneProjects which now has 17 full-time staff in Dublin and Munich

Making it Work: How OneProjects hopes to ‘revolutionise’ heart treatment

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 6 days ago
Ian Duffy, chief executive of Accelerated Payments: ‘We love Irish companies that are trying to export and grow their business internationally, and we want to support them.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Accelerated Payments plans to quadruple loan book by 2022

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1