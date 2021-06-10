Making it Work: Taxamo plans rapid growth after $200m deal with US compliance software giant

Taxamo, the Kerry-based fintech recently acquired by a US tax giant for $200 million, is planning an accelerated expansion of its tax technology service.

The company, established by John McCarthy in Killorglin in 2011, was bought last month by Vertex, a Philadelphia-based tax compliance software company. It has increased in size during the pandemic and now employs more than 50 people.

McCarthy, who is the son of Brian McCarthy, the Fexco founder, will remain the company’s chief executive,...