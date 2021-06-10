Making it Work: Taxamo plans rapid growth after $200m deal with US compliance software giant
Fintech acquired by Vertex after Philadelphia firm identified ’immediate and natural synergy’ with Kerry-based company
Taxamo, the Kerry-based fintech recently acquired by a US tax giant for $200 million, is planning an accelerated expansion of its tax technology service.
The company, established by John McCarthy in Killorglin in 2011, was bought last month by Vertex, a Philadelphia-based tax compliance software company. It has increased in size during the pandemic and now employs more than 50 people.
McCarthy, who is the son of Brian McCarthy, the Fexco founder, will remain the company’s chief executive,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making it Work: Rapid growth helps MEG bring forward €5m funding round
The Irish healthcare tech company, which helps hospitals around the world cut down on paperwork, plans to double its headcount by end of year
Making it Work: Aldi deal puts Oat in the City on the right road to a healthy future
Start-up founder says its oat-based drinks, which go on sale in Aldi today, are a healthy alternative to other oat-based products which contain high levels of sugar
Making it Work: How OneProjects hopes to ‘revolutionise’ heart treatment
Irish-German medtech company says its sensory imaging can dramatically improve treatment of heart condition affecting 38 million people
Making It Work: Accelerated Payments plans to quadruple loan book by 2022
The Dublin firm helps SMEs to improve cashflow by offering advance funding on invoices