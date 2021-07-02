Making it Work: Dansko targets growth in dairy products with sustainability to the fore
Dansko aims to meet targets under Climate Action Plan, while also increasing output by up to 40 per cent
Dansko, which sells dairy products to suppliers for retailers and restaurants around the world, has weathered both Brexit and Covid-19 and is now hoping to increase production with a new plant located in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the family company increased its sales by almost 8 per cent in the year ended September 2020, shifting away from food service providers hit by successive lockdowns and selling more to companies in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making it Work: Custran plans for expansion in post-Brexit customs market
The Cork-based company which offers a combination of software and industry-specific ‘practical’ guidance is seeking to raise up to €500,000 in funding to expand its operations in Britain
Making it Work: My Apricot Kitchen targets €150k funding for global goals
Vegetarian food company started at a lunchtime market in Dublin and now has its line of products stocked in SuperValu stores around Ireland
Making it Work: Medical start-up Atturos gets €700k for arthritic research
UCD spin-out hopes to commercialise a test to be used by dermatologists while also creating self-testing solutions
Making it Work: AI is the future for deep data start-up Altum Analytics
Dublin-based tech company has raised €500,000 since it was founded last year and is set to expand