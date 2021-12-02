Subscribe Today
Public lido floated for Dublin after white-water rafting plan sinks

A revised proposal will be brought to councillors early next year and a public lido as well as a diving pool are likely to feature under this plan

Cónal Thomas
2nd December, 2021
CGI of the proposed white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock. Picture: Dublin City Council

Dublin City could soon have its first public lido after plans for a white-water rafting course in the Docklands are no longer proceeding following a “failure” to convince state bodies to support the proposal.

The local authority said earlier this month that the rafting element of the project at George’s Dock had been put on hold due to uncertainty over funding for the controversial project.

Sources told the Business Post that...

