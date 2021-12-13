Keegan urged Donohoe to support rafting plan before project was axed
Dublin City Council’s chief executive said he would ‘welcome’ the Finance Minister's support as a TD for Dublin Central
Owen Keegan, the chief executive of Dublin City Council, urged Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to support plans for a white-water rafting course before the project was axed earlier this month.
Ahead of a meeting in late April, Keegan wrote to Donohoe saying he had been “surprised at the hostility and opposition” to the project and that he would “welcome” Donohoe’s support, as a TD for Dublin Central.
“I...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Public lido floated for Dublin after white-water rafting plan sinks
A revised proposal will be brought to councillors early next year and a public lido as well as a diving pool are likely to feature under this plan
Dublin City Council grants extension of storage lease for Victorian market
MB McNamara, a construction firm that is developing a Hilton hotel in Dublin 7, has been leasing the property for storage since June 2020
Council axes deal with UK arms firm for social housing units
The preliminary deal with Dublin City Council had been for a mix of newly-built apartments and houses that were bought by BAE’s pension fund
Victorian Fruit and Vegetable market rented out as construction storage facility for €600 a week
MB McNamara, a construction firm developing a nearby Hilton Hotel, was granted a licence by Dublin City Council to use the historic market to store fittings and fixtures in June 2020