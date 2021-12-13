Subscribe Today
Log In

Local Government

Keegan urged Donohoe to support rafting plan before project was axed

Dublin City Council’s chief executive said he would ‘welcome’ the Finance Minister's support as a TD for Dublin Central

Cónal Thomas
13th December, 2021
Keegan urged Donohoe to support rafting plan before project was axed
Owen Keegan told the Finance Minister the construction of a public pool ‘being proposed by some critics of the [rafting] centre’ required ‘significant capital expenditure’ but would not generate income. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Owen Keegan, the chief executive of Dublin City Council, urged Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to support plans for a white-water rafting course before the project was axed earlier this month.

Ahead of a meeting in late April, Keegan wrote to Donohoe saying he had been “surprised at the hostility and opposition” to the project and that he would “welcome” Donohoe’s support, as a TD for Dublin Central.

“I...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

CGI of the proposed white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock. Picture: Dublin City Council

Public lido floated for Dublin after white-water rafting plan sinks

Local Government Cónal Thomas
Janet Horner, Green party councillor for Dublin’s north inner city, said it was “incredibly frustrating” that the issuing of a private tender for the site’s redevelopment has been stalled. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Dublin City Council grants extension of storage lease for Victorian market

Local Government Eva Short
The Council had entered a preliminary deal with the pension fund of British arms manufacturer BAE Systems for a mix of newly-built apartments and houses that were bought by the pension fund. Picture: Getty Images

Council axes deal with UK arms firm for social housing units

Local Government Cónal Thomas
Dublin’s Fruit and Vegetable Market, located just off Capel Street, was closed by DCC in 2019 for redevelopment. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Victorian Fruit and Vegetable market rented out as construction storage facility for €600 a week

Local Government Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1