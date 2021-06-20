Subscribe Today
Removal of Toscan du Plantier family interviews will ‘not harm’ documentary, Sheridan says

The family of murdered French woman Sophie Toscan du Plantier requested to be removed from the Irish director’s five-part documentary as they believe it is too sympathetic to suspect Ian Bailey

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
20th June, 2021
Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie, is a new five-part series by Jim Sheridan that examines the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996. Picture: Barbara McCarthy

The requested removal of interviews with the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier from a new documentary about her murder will not damage the production, Jim Sheridan has said.

Ahead of today’s release of the documentary, the family of the victim have had their interviews removed from the Sky series. They made the request after claiming the production, made by six-time Oscar nominee Sheridan, involved an excess of sympathy towards a suspect in the case....

