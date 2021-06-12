Subscribe Today
Remote control: adjusting to work in a changed society

Three people whose careers were disrupted by the pandemic reveal how they’re preparing to adjust to post-lockdown working life

Andrea Cleary
12th June, 2021
Remote control: adjusting to work in a changed society
Around 20 per cent of businesses intend to bring workers back on site for three days per week, while 15 per cent intend on a full return to work, according to research by Ibec. Picture: Getty Images

“Those who can work from home should do so.” This has been the message from the government since, 15 months ago, Leo Varadkar first addressed the country on the severity of Covid-19, and the drastic changes to our work and personal lives needed to curb the virus.

As the vaccine rollout hit three million doses over the June bank holiday weekend, and retail and hospitality sectors came back in full force, the return to...

