Nick Brandt interview: Racing against time to capture a disappearing world

There is a terrible beauty in Nick Brandt’s work. The exquisite images through which he captures a world teetering on the abyss are imbued with a sense of foreboding.

Most fine art photographers who document nature tend to focus on its more pastoral aspects. The spectacular sunsets, the blaze of autumn leaves, the pristine mountain ranges and the waterfalls as clear and sparkling as crystal glass. Their work comforts us, makes us forget...