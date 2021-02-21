Subscribe Today
Louise Kennedy: ‘We all have ‘escape’ on our minds in some shape or form’

Unable to travel due to the pandemic, the designer has developed her new spring/summer collection entirely from her Dublin headquarters

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
21st February, 2021
Louise Kennedy is a big believer in the power of positivity. “Gratitude is my motto for life,” the Irish designer tells the Business Post. “My motto is to be grateful for the passion I have for the fashion industry and for the amazing people I work alongside.”

It’s an attitude that has proved incredibly helpful to Kennedy over the past year, as, in common with all fashion designers and retailers, she has...

