Fashion: The outline of beauty

Getting ready in a hurry? You'll never go wrong with a dress, and the silhouettes for the new season are geared to suit all shapes, with Alaia offering cinched-in waists in crochet styles, while floaty elegance is key at Essential Antwerp and Munthe. Whatever your taste, a statement dress is always a smart choice.

Essential Antwerp, €395, available from Arnotts

Munthe black dress, €350, Steve Madden leather mules, €110, Arnotts