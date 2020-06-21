Fashion: Pearl interrupted

All Zoomed out? You’re not alone. Virtual meetings may be wearing thin, but what we wear when making those video calls is becoming a finer art. A bright, one-tone blouse is a good idea, along with accessories that do not distract. Jewellery that will work for every virtual meeting? Classic pearls, given a contemporary twist.

Olivia & Pearl is a British brand doing something really quite obvious, very well. Founder Olivia Smith is...