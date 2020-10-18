Dermot Bannon interview: Thinking outside the box

Here’s a tip: if Dermot Bannon ever offers you coffee in his kitchen, accept without hesitation. I politely demur, despite his insistence that he is making one for himself, and then watch on as he rustles up what can only be described as a professional-grade brew. He carefully decants beans into an imposing coffee machine, integrated into his sleek kitchen, with the nous of a true connoisseur. If the architecture gigs ever happen to peter...