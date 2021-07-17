Day of destiny for Ireland’s Olympians
Getting ready for the Olympics is about more than just training, it is a complete way of life where everything is about optimising performance and focusing on the event. Niamh Donnelly talks to seven athletes whose hard work and dedication has led them to this year’s Tokyo Olympics
Phone an Olympian, and most likely you’ll catch them on their way somewhere. They might be driving across the country to a training session, or getting into a hot bath to acclimatise to Japanese humidity, or packing for a flight, or off to get some fuel on board (an athlete’s way of saying “eat”) after a hard workout.
One person I speak to is cuddling a new puppy –...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: I gave up work to care for my family, now I feel invisible
This week, clinical psychologist Malie Coyne advises a reader who helps and supports her whole family, but no longer feels present in her own life
TV review: A peek at how the elites weathered the pandemic
Ireland’s Rich List revealed that online payment moguls John and Patrick Collison are top of the heap, and that Dermot Desmond had a bumpy 2020
Séamas O’Reilly
On the eternal sunshine of the spotless cultural mind
Design for Life: Am I wrong to be paranoid about my boyfriend’s exes?
This week, therapist Fiona Brennan advises a reader who has misgivings about her partner remaining friends with some of his former girlfriends