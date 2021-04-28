Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Russian investors were repaid millions just before Dolphin Trust collapse

German court hears how the bust property group compensated Russians while 1,800 Irish investors could lose €107 million

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
28th April, 2021
Russian investors were repaid millions just before Dolphin Trust collapse
Charles Smethurst, founder of Dolphin Trust, and his wife Manou Lenz, fashion retail businesswoman. Photo: Getty

A group of Russian investors clawed back some of the millions they were owed just before Dolphin Trust collapsed, court documents reveal.

While 1,800 Irish investors burned by the bust German property fund fear losing all or most of their monies, the Russian participants exerted pressure to be repaid before the company filed for bankruptcy, the Bremen insolvency court in Germany was told last week.

As early as 2019 the Russian investors feared their money was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ordinary fans priced out of attending Six Nations matches years ago may soon discover that they are not even able to watch them on television. Photo: Sportsfile/Getty

James McDermott: The show is over for the old-style tout but the saga of over-priced tickets goes on

Legal James McDermott 3 days ago
Dolphin Trust, later renamed German Property Group, collapsed last year with insolvency administrators estimating it has up to €3 billion in liabilities

Legal advice on Irish investors’ interests in Dolphin Trust ‘cannot be disclosed’

Legal Róisín Burke 3 days ago
Former plasterer and now billionaire property developer Luke Comer, with Grainne Loughnane, managing partner of Tully Rinckey\&#039;s Dublin office, at his 300 acre stud farm in Kilternan, County Wicklow. Picture: Barry Cronin

Luke Comer interview: ‘I play the world, as long as the market has been good there before, I will buy’

Legal Rosanna Cooney 3 days ago
The Irish Prison Service said the difficulties lasted for less than a week and continued into last week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Mountjoy governor apologises to solicitors for difficulties meeting clients

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1