Russian investors were repaid millions just before Dolphin Trust collapse
German court hears how the bust property group compensated Russians while 1,800 Irish investors could lose €107 million
A group of Russian investors clawed back some of the millions they were owed just before Dolphin Trust collapsed, court documents reveal.
While 1,800 Irish investors burned by the bust German property fund fear losing all or most of their monies, the Russian participants exerted pressure to be repaid before the company filed for bankruptcy, the Bremen insolvency court in Germany was told last week.
As early as 2019 the Russian investors feared their money was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
James McDermott: The show is over for the old-style tout but the saga of over-priced tickets goes on
There’s a simple way to end the outrageous exploitation of gig-goers: put our wallets back in our pockets
Legal advice on Irish investors’ interests in Dolphin Trust ‘cannot be disclosed’
Wealth Options Trustees tells brokers seeking answers for the bust property group’s clients that the advice is ‘commercially sensitive’
Luke Comer interview: ‘I play the world, as long as the market has been good there before, I will buy’
From humble beginnings, the Galway developer now presides over a vast property and business empire. Here, he holds forth on the future of the high street, Irish begrudgery, his love of horseracing and the deal Tully Rinckey, a law firm he champions, has reached with the international company Hatstone
Mountjoy governor apologises to solicitors for difficulties meeting clients
Prison ‘struggled’ to implement alternative technological alternatives to face-to-face meetings with inmates